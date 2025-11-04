Jerusalem Post: Azerbaijan's victory in II Karabakh War strengthened its position globally

Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Karabakh War strengthened the country's position both in the region and throughout the world.

As Report informs, this is stated in an article by The Jerusalem Post.

The publication notes that Azerbaijan's victory in the fall of 2020 contributed to the restoration of international law, establishing peace and stability in the region.

"Military victory strengthened the country"s position in the region and in the world. It further elevated Azerbaijan"s international authority. A country situated at the crossroads of many paths and empires became a vital decision-making centre on the global stage. Turkey, Israel, Syria, and many other states turned to Baku for assistance in resolving disputes and conflicts," reads the article.

JP notes that precisely this victory created the prerequisites for the initialing of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia on August 8, 2025 in Washington, which finally opens the way to establishing peace in the South Caucasus.

"The President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia shook hands. It was the first step on the path to enduring peace. People turn the page of history not by forgetting the past but by advancing toward justice, peace, and cooperation. Azerbaijan stands for peace, stability, and economic prosperity. And it proves that through deeds. ...

Azerbaijan's borders have already been opened for exports to Armenia. Without the victory five years ago, this peace - based on mutual respect and on the recognition of territorial integrity - would not have been possible.

Thus, Azerbaijan turns victory into peace." writes the Jewish outlet.

JP also notes that "Azerbaijan's victory reminds us all that the true wisdom of strength lies not in conquest, but in courage, mutual respect, and compassion."