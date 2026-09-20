Israeli Embassy congratulates Azerbaijan on State Sovereignty Day
Foreign policy
- 20 September, 2026
- 12:44
The Israeli Embassy in Baku has congratulated Azerbaijan on State Sovereignty Day.
According to Report, the embassy shared the message on its X account.
"The Embassy of the State of Israel sincerely congratulates the Republic of Azerbaijan on Sovereignty Day!
"We wish this important national holiday to bring lasting peace, prosperity, unity and strength to the people of Azerbaijan. We wish the Republic of Azerbaijan strong sovereignty, stability and a bright future," the post said.
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