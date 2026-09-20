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    Israeli Embassy congratulates Azerbaijan on State Sovereignty Day

    Foreign policy
    • 20 September, 2026
    • 12:44
    Israeli Embassy congratulates Azerbaijan on State Sovereignty Day

    The Israeli Embassy in Baku has congratulated Azerbaijan on State Sovereignty Day.

    According to Report, the embassy shared the message on its X account.

    "The Embassy of the State of Israel sincerely congratulates the Republic of Azerbaijan on Sovereignty Day!

    "We wish this important national holiday to bring lasting peace, prosperity, unity and strength to the people of Azerbaijan. We wish the Republic of Azerbaijan strong sovereignty, stability and a bright future," the post said.

    Israeli Embassy in Azerbaijan State Sovereignty Day
    İsrail Səfirliyi: Arzu edirik ki, bu bayram Azərbaycan xalqına möhkəm sülh, rifah, birlik və güc gətirsin
    Посольство Израиля: Желаем азербайджанскому народу прочного мира, благополучия и единства

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