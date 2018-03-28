Iranian President arrives in Azerbaijan

Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has arrived in Baku, Azerbaijan on an official visit.

Report informs, during the visit H. Rouhani will meet with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, during which the prospects for the development of bilateral relations will be discussed.

As a result, a number of bilateral documents are expected to be signed. Within the framework of the visit, the Iranian delegation will also take part in the opening of the machine-building plant in Neftchala.