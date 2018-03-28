 Top
    Close photo mode

    Iranian President arrives in Azerbaijan

    A number of bilateral documents are expected to be signed during the visit

    Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has arrived in Baku, Azerbaijan on an official visit.

    Report informs, during the visit H. Rouhani will meet with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, during which the prospects for the development of bilateral relations will be discussed.

    As a result, a number of bilateral documents are expected to be signed. Within the framework of the visit, the Iranian delegation will also take part in the opening of the machine-building plant in Neftchala.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi