Iranian FM set to visit Türkiye on Jan. 30

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is set to visit Türkiye on January 30, according to diplomatic sources, Report informs.

As part of the visit, Araghchi is expected to meet with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan.

During the meeting, the ministers will discuss bilateral relations in light of the current regional situation and exchange views on increasing trade turnover between Türkiye and Iran.

The ministers are also expected to discuss the situation in Syria.