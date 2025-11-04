Iranian envoy: Azerbaijan's victory opened new opportunities for bilateral cooperation

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    • 04 November, 2025
    Azerbaijan's victory in the war and the liberation of its occupied territories have created new opportunities to expand cooperation between Baku and Tehran, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mojtaba Demirchilou told Report's Nakhchivan bureau.

    The diplomat emphasized Nakhchivan's special role in bilateral relations. "I recall that during the visit of national leader Heydar Aliyev to Iran in 1992, very important agreements were reached, which laid the foundation for the active development of cooperation between our countries," Demirchilou said.

    He noted that the current stage of Azerbaijan–Iran relations offers broad prospects.

    "Azerbaijan's victory and the liberation of its previously occupied lands have created new opportunities. We must use this potential effectively to bring our peoples even closer and deepen cooperation between our two brotherly and friendly nations," the ambassador added.

    İran səfiri: Azərbaycanın qələbəsi ikitərəfli əlaqələrdə yeni imkanlar yaradıb
    Посол Ирана: Победа Азербайджана открыла новые возможности для развития сотрудничества

