Iranian deputy FM: Relations with Azerbaijan developing positively

Relations between Azerbaijan and Iran are fortunately developing in a positive direction, Iran's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vahid Jalalzadeh said at a briefing in Baku, as quoted by Report.

The deputy minister said that during his visit he met with Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov, as well as the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev.

"During these meetings, we discussed the development of joint projects between the two countries," he said.