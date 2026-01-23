Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Iranian deputy FM: Relations with Azerbaijan developing positively

    Foreign policy
    • 23 January, 2026
    • 19:17
    Iranian deputy FM: Relations with Azerbaijan developing positively

    Relations between Azerbaijan and Iran are fortunately developing in a positive direction, Iran's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vahid Jalalzadeh said at a briefing in Baku, as quoted by Report.

    The deputy minister said that during his visit he met with Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov, as well as the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev.

    "During these meetings, we discussed the development of joint projects between the two countries," he said.

    Vahid Jalalzadeh Iran
    İran XİN başçısının müavini: Azərbaycanla münasibətlər müsbət dinamikada inkişaf edir
    Замглавы МИД Ирана: Отношения с Азербайджаном развиваются в положительном ключе

    Latest News

    20:32

    Media: Meloni advised EU leaders against confronting Trump

    Other countries
    20:07

    Rovshan Najaf meets with FIFA president

    Football
    19:59

    In response to Zelenskyy's statements, UK says Moscow responsible

    Other countries
    19:52

    Talks between Ukraine, Russia, US begin in Abu Dhabi

    Other countries
    19:39
    Photo

    The Rising Light: REZA Exhibition Presented at Heydar Aliyev International Airport

    Cultural policy
    19:32

    Vahid Jalalzadeh: Aghband bridge to be commissioned before Novruz

    Infrastructure
    19:22

    Jalalzadeh: Iran has always supported development of economic ties between Baku and Yerevan

    Foreign policy
    19:17

    Iranian deputy FM: Relations with Azerbaijan developing positively

    Foreign policy
    19:12
    Photo

    Expanded board meeting held at Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed