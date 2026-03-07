A country under attack must be able to defend itself, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mojtaba Damirchilou said in an exclusive interview with Baku TV Editor-in-Chief Turan Ibrahimov, Report informs.

He stated that Iran's strikes on US and Israeli military bases in the region were carried out in self-defense after Iran was hit by US and Israeli airstrikes on February 28.

"Iran has notified the countries targeted that these actions do not constitute an infringement on their territorial integrity and sovereignty, as the strikes were directed exclusively at military bases," the diplomat said. He added that if military aggression against Iran ceases, the Islamic Republic will also cease its strikes.

Ibrahimov also inquired about how the Islamic Republic is governed following the death of Iran's Supreme Leader. The ambassador noted that the Supreme Leader determines the fundamental principles of state policy.

"These principles are implemented through the president, the presidential administration, and the ministries. Every five years, laws are passed in Iran based on this policy, annual programs are developed, and executive bodies operate. The Supreme Leader has become a martyr, but this does not mean a vacuum has formed in the country," he said.

According to him, the council that replaces the Supreme Leader does not have executive functions.

"For example, yesterday, when I learned of this incident (the drone attack on Nakhchivan - ed.), I immediately contacted the minister (Abbas Araghchi - ed.)," the diplomat noted, adding that the Iranian foreign minister also discussed the situation with the relevant bodies.

"The system continues to function, although, of course, we are not in a normal situation – there is a war going on. This does not mean that everything in Iran has been destroyed," he emphasized.

Following this, Baku TV Editor-in-Chief Turan Ibrahimov noted that there is no doubt that the drone attack on Nakhchivan was carried out from Iranian territory, and hinted at a lack of proper coordination between Iranian agencies. He noted that the "mosaic defense system" built in Iran inherently implies fragmentation, which, in his opinion, was also evident in Tehran's reaction after the attack on Azerbaijan.