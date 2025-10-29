International parliamentary conference kicks off at Milli Majlis
29 October, 2025
- 10:17
An international parliamentary conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of Azerbaijan has begun its work at the Milli Majlis.
According to Report, the event is focused on the theme "The Constitution as the Foundation of the Independence and Sovereignty of States in the Modern World."
During the conference, participants will discuss the role of constitutions in strengthening the legal foundations of modern states and exchange views on issues related to the preservation of sovereignty and national independence.
Parliamentary delegations from about 20 countries, as well as representatives of 5 international organizations, are taking part in the event.
