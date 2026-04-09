Inga Ruginienė: Lithuania supports closer EU-Azerbaijan ties

Lithuania supports closer EU-Azerbaijan ties to strengthen security, stability, and economic prosperity for both sides, Lithuania's Prime Minister Inga Ruginienė said in a post on X following her meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.

"Thank you, President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, for the warm welcome to Baku. It is a pleasure to have the opportunity to further develop relations between Lithuania and Azerbaijan.

Lithuania supports closer EU-Azerbaijan ties to strengthen security, stability, and economic prosperity for both sides, with energy cooperation among key priorities.

In a time of growing instability and ongoing Russia's war against Ukraine, cooperation between our countries is even more important.

Lithuania strongly supports efforts toward lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, welcomes the progress achieved, and advocates for continued stability in the region," reads the post.