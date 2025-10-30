Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Informal OTS summit to take place in Kazakhstan next spring

    Foreign policy
    • 30 October, 2025
    • 17:58
    Informal OTS summit to take place in Kazakhstan next spring

    The informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will be held in Kazakhstan in April, Ramil Hasan, Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TÜRKPA), said in an interview with Report.

    He noted that the official summit will most likely take place in Türkiye at the end of 2026.

    Organization of Turkic States TURKPA Ramil Hasan
    TDT-nin Qazaxıstanda keçiriləcək qeyri-rəsmi zirvə görüşünün vaxtı müəyyənləşib
    Неформальный саммит ОТГ пройдет в Казахстане следующей весной

    Latest News

    19:09
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, NATO mull cooperation in demining

    Foreign policy
    19:01

    Hamas says it will hand over bodies of two Israeli hostages

    Other countries
    18:45

    Moscow, Astana to build fiber optic communication line along Caspian Sea bottom

    ICT
    18:33
    Photo

    Azerbaijan strengthens information security in financial sector

    Finance
    18:26
    Photo

    Azerbaijani Prime Minister meets head of UAE Federal National Council

    Foreign policy
    18:24

    Macron's approval rating drops to historic low

    Other countries
    17:58

    Informal OTS summit to take place in Kazakhstan next spring

    Foreign policy
    17:58

    Azerbaijan and Türkiye discuss strengthening cooperation in religious affairs

    Foreign policy
    17:46

    Iran appoints new ambassadors to Armenia, Georgia

    Region
    All News Feed