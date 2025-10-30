Informal OTS summit to take place in Kazakhstan next spring
Foreign policy
30 October, 2025
- 17:58
The informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will be held in Kazakhstan in April, Ramil Hasan, Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TÜRKPA), said in an interview with Report.
He noted that the official summit will most likely take place in Türkiye at the end of 2026.
