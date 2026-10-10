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    Indonesia seeks to expand cooperation within CICA

    Foreign policy
    • 10 October, 2026
    • 13:08
    Indonesia seeks to expand cooperation within CICA

    Indonesia is interested in expanding cooperation within the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) and is exploring opportunities for more active participation, Indonesian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Berlian Helmy stated, Report informs.

    According to the diplomat, participation in CICA is of particular interest to Indonesia amid dynamic geopolitical developments around the world.

    "Under the current circumstances, strengthening stability and developing international cooperation are particularly important. Even amid geopolitical uncertainty, economic interaction and socio-cultural ties must remain priorities," Helmy noted.

    He also emphasized the importance of youth development and expressed hope that opportunities for Indonesia to participate in cooperation programs within CICA would be expanded.

    The diplomat recalled that Indonesia's Deputy Foreign Minister, Muhammad Anis Matta, is expected to visit Azerbaijan in the near future.

    Meetings with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov are expected to be arranged. However, the exact dates of the meetings have not yet been determined.

    Berlian Helmy Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Azerbaijan-Indonesia relations
    Səfir: İndoneziya AQEM çərçivəsində əməkdaşlığın genişləndirilməsində maraqlıdır
    Посол: Индонезия заинтересована в расширении сотрудничества в рамках СВМДА
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