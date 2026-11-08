Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Ilham Aliyev thanks Pakistani Prime Minister for Victory Day congratulations

    Foreign policy
    • 08 November, 2026
    • 13:02
    Ilham Aliyev thanks Pakistani Prime Minister for Victory Day congratulations

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has thanked Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for his congratulations on Victory Day.

    According to Report, in a post on X, the head of state noted that November 8 is a significant day for the Azerbaijani people, symbolizing the liberation of lands and the end of nearly 30 years of occupation.

    Ilham Aliyev stressed that he highly values Pakistan's continued support for Azerbaijan. He said that Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif's participation in the Victory Parade held in Baku last year was further evidence of the unbreakable friendship and brotherhood between the two countries.

    In his congratulatory message, Shehbaz Sharif described November 8 as a historic testament to the courage, determination and self-sacrifice of the Azerbaijani people.

    Ilham Aliyev Shehbaz Sharif November 8 – Victory Day
    Prezident İlham Əliyev Şahbaz Şərifə təşəkkür edib
    Ильхам Алиев поблагодарил премьера Пакистана за поздравление с Днем Победы
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

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