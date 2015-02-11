Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by member of the French Senate Jean-Marie Bockel

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by member of the French Senate Jean-Marie Bockel.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed satisfaction with the high-level of relations between Azerbaijan and France in various areas, including interparliamentary cooperation. The head of state noted the importance of his regular meetings with French President Francois Hollande in terms of the strengthening of the bilateral ties. The head of state expressed confidence that the French delegation`s visit would be a good opportunity to familiarize themselves with Azerbaijan and discuss the issues related to the bilateral relations.

Member of the French Senate, former minister Jean-Marie Bockel said he worked at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe when President Ilham Aliyev was the head of the Azerbaijani delegation. He recalled with pleasure his visit to Azerbaijan as part of a French delegation two years ago.

The parties discussed the issues related to the development of Azerbaijani-French relations in various areas, including interparliamentary and international cooperation, as well as the expansion of ties between the two countries` regions.

