    Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Turkish president over plane crash

    Foreign policy
    • 11 November, 2025
    • 16:47
    President Ilham Aliyev has extended his condolences to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the crash of a Turkish military cargo aircraft in Georgian territory, according to Report.

    İlham Əliyev təyyarə qəzası ilə əlaqədar Türkiyə Prezidentinə başsağlığı verib
    Ильхам Алиев выразил соболезнования Эрдогану в связи с крушением самолета ВВС Турции

