Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Turkish president over plane crash
Foreign policy
- 11 November, 2025
- 16:47
President Ilham Aliyev has extended his condolences to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the crash of a Turkish military cargo aircraft in Georgian territory, according to Report.
