Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Ilham Aliyev not planning to attend EPC summit in Armenia in 2026

    Foreign policy
    • 30 October, 2025
    • 14:29
    Ilham Aliyev not planning to attend EPC summit in Armenia in 2026

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev does not intend to participate in the European Political Community (EPC) summit scheduled to take place in Armenia in May 2026, Caliber.Az reports, citing sources.

    "The present level of bilateral relations does not make a high-level visit by President Aliyev to Yerevan a practical option at this stage. Azerbaijan follows a principle of concrete actions. A visit by a president without a signed agreement or the establishment of practical mechanisms could create a misleading impression of a concluded process. Until the legal foundation is formalized and commitments begin to be implemented, such steps would be premature," the media outlet says.

    According to Report, Caliber.Az notes that the prospect of high-level visits in the future is not excluded.

    "On the contrary, once the peace agreement is signed and its provisions are put into effect, such visits will become a natural progression of the reconciliation process. For now, the priority remains the practical fulfillment of previously agreed commitments, ensuring that peace is secured both de facto and de jure," Caliber.Az says.

    On October 27, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated that Armenia's authorities had invited Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to take part in the EPC summit planned for May 2026 in Yerevan. Mirzoyan clarified that the corresponding invitation is currently "being formalized."

    Ilham Aliyev European Political Community Summit Armenia
    İlham Əliyev ASB-nin 2026-cı ildə Ermənistanda keçiriləcək sammitində iştirak etmək niyyətində deyil
    Ильхам Алиев не намерен участвовать в саммите ЕПС в Армении в 2026 году

    Latest News

    14:44

    Brazilian scholar: Global community must compel Belgium to acknowledge crimes in DR Congo

    Foreign policy
    14:38

    Azerbaijan, UK sign 2026/27 Defence Bilateral Cooperation Plan

    Military
    14:34

    Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan intend to diversify trade turnover – EXCLUSIVE

    Business
    14:32
    Photo

    Baku forum discusses Belgian colonialism in Central Africa and its lasting impact

    Foreign policy
    14:31
    Photo

    Residents who arrived in Vangli village in Azerbaijan's Agdara district receive keys

    Domestic policy
    14:29

    Ilham Aliyev not planning to attend EPC summit in Armenia in 2026

    Foreign policy
    14:12

    Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan may create joint trade brand

    Business
    14:08

    Researcher: No one talks about deaths in Congo

    Foreign policy
    14:04
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, WB mull improving business environment

    Business
    All News Feed