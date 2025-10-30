Ilham Aliyev not planning to attend EPC summit in Armenia in 2026

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev does not intend to participate in the European Political Community (EPC) summit scheduled to take place in Armenia in May 2026, Caliber.Az reports, citing sources.

"The present level of bilateral relations does not make a high-level visit by President Aliyev to Yerevan a practical option at this stage. Azerbaijan follows a principle of concrete actions. A visit by a president without a signed agreement or the establishment of practical mechanisms could create a misleading impression of a concluded process. Until the legal foundation is formalized and commitments begin to be implemented, such steps would be premature," the media outlet says.

According to Report, Caliber.Az notes that the prospect of high-level visits in the future is not excluded.

"On the contrary, once the peace agreement is signed and its provisions are put into effect, such visits will become a natural progression of the reconciliation process. For now, the priority remains the practical fulfillment of previously agreed commitments, ensuring that peace is secured both de facto and de jure," Caliber.Az says.

On October 27, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated that Armenia's authorities had invited Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to take part in the EPC summit planned for May 2026 in Yerevan. Mirzoyan clarified that the corresponding invitation is currently "being formalized."