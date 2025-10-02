Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev meets with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Copenhagen - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 12:29
    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev meets with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Copenhagen - UPDATED

    On October 2, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Copenhagen.

    According to Report, both sides highlighted the significance of agreements reached during Washington Peace Summit initiated by the US President Donald J. Trump. They reaffirmed readiness to work for further strengthening of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

    President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia underscored the benefits of transport communications in the region, discussed current progress of infrastructural development in the territory of Azerbaijan and TRIPP project in the territory of Armenia, exchanging views about the implementation of Washington Declaration.

    In this regard, the sides welcomed the decision adopted unanimously on the closure of the OSCE Minsk Process and its related structures.

    Both sides highlighted the importance of further implementing Confidence-Building Measures and agreed to continue their contacts.

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting in Copenhagen, according to Report.

    Ilham Aliyev Nikol Pashinyan meeting Copenhagen
    Photo
    İlham Əliyev Kopenhagendə Nikol Paşinyanla görüşüb - YENİLƏNİB
    Photo
    Ильхам Алиев встретился в Копенгагене с Николом Пашиняном - ОБНОВЛЕНО

    Latest News

    12:48
    Photo

    Ilham Aliyev attends opening ceremony of 7th Summit of European Political Community - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    12:44

    Ilham Aliyev attending opening of plenary session of European Political Community Summit

    Other
    12:29
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev meets with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Copenhagen - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    12:28

    Albanian PM hails peace progress between Azerbaijan and Armenia

    Foreign policy
    12:27

    Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders agree to continue contacts

    Foreign policy
    12:19

    Orban: Azerbaijan is EU's 'gold reserve'

    Foreign policy
    12:18
    Photo

    Booby-trap explosive device found in Shusha

    Military
    12:15

    Costa and von der Leyen hail meeting with President Ilham Aliyev as 'constructive'

    Foreign policy
    12:08

    Uzbekneftegaz invites third parties to participate in PSA with SOCAR in Uzbekistan

    Energy
    All News Feed