Ilham Aliyev makes phone call to President of Türkiye

On November 11, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

According to Report, the head of state extended profound condolences to the President of Türkiye, the families and loved ones of the perished servicemen, and the fraternal people of Türkiye over the crash of a military cargo plane belonging to the Turkish Air Force in Georgian territory.

The President of the Republic of Türkiye expressed gratitude to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the phone call and the condolences.

During the telephone conversation, it was noted that the relevant state institutions of Azerbaijan and Türkiye are in contact regarding the incident.