Ilham Aliyev invited to visit Cambodia

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has been invited to visit Cambodia, Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Manet said during a joint press statement with President Ilham Aliyev in Baku, Report informs.

The Cambodian prime minister expressed his gratitude to President Aliyev for the hospitality extended to him during the visit.

"On behalf of the Cambodian people, I would like to thank the Government of Azerbaijan for the hospitality. We hope to further expand cooperation across various fields. I would also like to convey an invitation from His Majesty the King of Cambodia to Mr. President [Ilham Aliyev] to visit Cambodia in the future and continue discussions on opportunities to develop cooperation between our countries," Hun Manet said.