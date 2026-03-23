Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Ilham Aliyev: Inauguration of first ASAN Khidmet Center in Islamabad serves as new practical outcome of our large-scale interstate cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 23 March, 2026
    • 14:09
    Ilham Aliyev: Inauguration of first ASAN Khidmet Center in Islamabad serves as new practical outcome of our large-scale interstate cooperation

    Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations encompass a multifaceted cooperation agenda, reads a congratulatory letter sent by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the occasion of Pakistan Day, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    "The mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries in political, economic, trade, industry, energy, transport, logistics, defense, investment, humanitarian and other spheres is enriched with new content day by day. The recent inauguration of the first ASAN Khidmet Center in Islamabad serves as a new practical outcome of the large-scale interstate cooperation between the two countries. The achievements we have attained in a short period through bilateral cooperation contribute to ensuring the well-being and prosperity of our peoples and fostering regional cooperation," reads the letter.

    Ilham Aliyev Shehbaz Sharif Congratulatory letter
    İlham Əliyev: İslamabadda "ASAN xidmət"in açılması dövlətlərarası əməkdaşlığın praktiki nəticəsidir
    Ильхам Алиев: Открытие в Исламабаде ASAN xidmət - новый практический результат нашего сотрудничества

    Latest News

    14:09

    Ilham Aliyev: Inauguration of first ASAN Khidmet Center in Islamabad serves as new practical outcome of our large-scale interstate cooperation

    Foreign policy
    13:53

    Iran says coastal attack will lead to full Gulf closure and mine-laying

    Other countries
    13:35

    6 killed in attacks on Iran's Tabriz

    Other countries
    13:21

    Mirzoyan: Armenia, Pakistan preparing to mutually open embassies

    Region
    13:10

    Ararat Mirzoyan: Yerevan, Ankara discussing establishment of student scholarships

    Region
    13:01

    Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to PM of Pakistan

    Foreign policy
    12:56

    Oil prices rise in global markets

    Energy
    12:46

    President Ilham Aliyev: Shamakhi has become one of Azerbaijan's tourism centers

    Domestic policy
    12:42
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new building of Shamakhi European Lyceum

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed