Ilham Aliyev: Inauguration of first ASAN Khidmet Center in Islamabad serves as new practical outcome of our large-scale interstate cooperation

Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations encompass a multifaceted cooperation agenda, reads a congratulatory letter sent by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the occasion of Pakistan Day, Report informs via AZERTAC.

"The mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries in political, economic, trade, industry, energy, transport, logistics, defense, investment, humanitarian and other spheres is enriched with new content day by day. The recent inauguration of the first ASAN Khidmet Center in Islamabad serves as a new practical outcome of the large-scale interstate cooperation between the two countries. The achievements we have attained in a short period through bilateral cooperation contribute to ensuring the well-being and prosperity of our peoples and fostering regional cooperation," reads the letter.