Ilham Aliyev: Hospitality business has great potential in Azerbaijan

The hospitality business has great potential in Azerbaijan, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said as he received a delegation from the US Chamber of Commerce on February 9, led by Khush Choksy, Senior Vice President, International Member Relations & Senior Vice President, Middle East & Türkiye, Report informs via AZERTAC.

"A lot has already been accomplished. Maybe it is not yet visible and should not be seen yet, but a lot of preparatory work has been done, and our biggest expectation is to work with American companies, which are leaders in this area, as strategic partners. By the way, in the document we signed with President Trump, and in the Charter on Strategic Partnership that we are planning to sign, there is a special provision for AI and everything related to it. Of course, we could talk at length about what has been done and what we plan, but I think it will be better for you to see everything with your own eyes, especially for those who are visiting us for the first time.

Of course, it is important to meet governmental officials, engage with the business community, and experience the country. Also, a final word about the hospitality business: we are very glad that Marriott will be expanding its presence in Azerbaijan-not only in the capital but also in the regions. I hope that your activity in the regions will grow. We also have other hotel chains from the United States and beyond, and there is still significant potential because the number of foreign visitors to Azerbaijan is growing year after year. There was only one period-COVID and post-COVID-when there was a decline, but now it is recovering. Hotel occupancy is also at an appropriate level. Big international events, which Azerbaijan hosts regularly, also attract additional tourists. So my recommendation would be to look at the opportunities in Baku and in the regions. You mentioned the ski resort; there are big plans to develop this site. Today, it is already quite sizable and very comfortable for sports. By the way, we will host the first international event there this March. So the hospitality business has great potential in Azerbaijan. I hope that many other branches and chains of the American hotel industry will come to Azerbaijan and see that it is a good place to invest and do business," Ilham Aliyev noted.