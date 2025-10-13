Ilham Aliyev holds brief conversation with Nikol Pashinyan in Egypt
Foreign policy
- 13 October, 2025
- 15:16
During his visit to Egypt, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev had a brief informal conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
According to Report, the meeting took place on the sidelines of the Middle East Peace Summit.
