    Ilham Aliyev holds brief conversation with Nikol Pashinyan in Egypt

    Foreign policy
    • 13 October, 2025
    • 15:16
    During his visit to Egypt, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev had a brief informal conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

    According to Report, the meeting took place on the sidelines of the Middle East Peace Summit.

    İlham Əliyev Misirdə Nikol Paşinyanla ayaqüstü görüş keçirib
    Ильхам Алиев провел беседу "на ногах" с Николом Пашиняном в Египте

