    Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Kenya

    Foreign policy
    • 11 December, 2025
    • 09:18
    Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Kenya

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Kenya William Samoei Ruto, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    "Dear Mr. President,

    On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend to you, and through you to your entire people, my sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Kenya – Independence Day.

    The current level of development of Azerbaijan–Kenya relations is a source of satisfaction. We attach great importance to the growth of our interstate relations, which possess significant potential, and to the expansion of our cooperation in various fields, particularly energy, agriculture, industry, and others.

    I fondly recall our meeting in New York in September, which took place in an atmosphere of sincerity and mutual trust. I am confident that, in the interests of our peoples and by leveraging existing opportunities, we will succeed in strengthening our friendly ties and deepening our mutually beneficial cooperation both bilaterally and multilaterally through our joint efforts.

    On this festive day, I wish you good health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, as well as lasting peace and prosperity to your friendly people," reads the letter.

    İlham Əliyev Keniya Prezidentini təbrik edib
    Ильхам Алиев поздравил президента Кении

