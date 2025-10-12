Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Spain
President Ilham Aliyev has extended his congratulations to His Majesty King Felipe VI of Spain on the occasion of Spain's National Day, according to Report.
The letter reads:
"Your Majesty,
On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to your entire people on the occasion of the National Day of the Kingdom of Spain.
On such a joyous day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace, prosperity, and well-being to the friendly people of Spain."
