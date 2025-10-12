Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup

    Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Spain

    Foreign policy
    • 12 October, 2025
    • 11:10
    Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Spain

    President Ilham Aliyev has extended his congratulations to His Majesty King Felipe VI of Spain on the occasion of Spain's National Day, according to Report.

    The letter reads:

    "Your Majesty,

    On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to your entire people on the occasion of the National Day of the Kingdom of Spain.

    On such a joyous day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace, prosperity, and well-being to the friendly people of Spain."

    Ilham Aliyev King Felipe VI Azerbaijan Spain congratulation
    İlham Əliyev İspaniya Kralını təbrik edib
    Президент Ильхам Алиев поздравил короля Испании

    Latest News

    12:33

    Media: President of Cameroon plans to rule until age 100

    Other countries
    12:20

    Hackers leak data of 5.7 million Qantas customers

    ICT
    12:03

    Sharif: Pakistan to give tough response to any provocation from Afghanistan

    Other countries
    11:47
    Photo

    Film about Azerbaijani alpinist wins award in Italy

    Individual sports
    11:23
    Photo

    SOCAR holds special event for children of martyrs and veterans

    Domestic policy
    11:10

    Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Spain

    Foreign policy
    11:07

    Qarabag climb 14 more spots in world club rankings

    Football
    10:57

    Katz: Destruction of tunnels to be main task after return of hostages

    Other countries
    10:29

    Erdogan to visit Egypt for Gaza peace summit

    Region
    All News Feed