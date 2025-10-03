Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev congratulates Iraqi president

    Foreign policy
    • 03 October, 2025
    • 12:03
    Ilham Aliyev congratulates Iraqi president

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Iraq, Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The letter reads:

    "Dear Mr. President,

    On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Iraq.

    I highly value our recent meeting in New York and the exchange of views we held. I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts to further strengthen Azerbaijan-Iraq relations and to fully realize the potential of our mutually beneficial cooperation, both bilaterally and within multilateral frameworks.

    On this significant day, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Iraq lasting peace and prosperity."

    İlham Əliyev İraq prezidentini təbrik edib
    Ильхам Алиев поздравил президента Ирака

