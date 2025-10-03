Ilham Aliyev congratulates Iraqi president

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Iraq, Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, Report informs via AZERTAC.

The letter reads:

"Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Iraq.

I highly value our recent meeting in New York and the exchange of views we held. I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts to further strengthen Azerbaijan-Iraq relations and to fully realize the potential of our mutually beneficial cooperation, both bilaterally and within multilateral frameworks.

On this significant day, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Iraq lasting peace and prosperity."