Ilham Aliyev congratulates Emperor of Japan
Foreign policy
- 23 February, 2026
- 12:23
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to His Majesty Naruhito, Emperor of Japan, Report informs via AZERTAC.
"Your Majesty,
On the occasion of the national holiday of Japan, your Birthday, it gives me great pleasure to sincerely congratulate you and, through you, your entire people, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, and to convey my best wishes.
On such a remarkable day, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your high endeavors, and the friendly people of Japan permanent prosperity and well-being," reads the letter.
