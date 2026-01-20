Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan builds strong relations with numerous partners

Azerbaijan pursues political sovereignty while simultaneously building strong relations with numerous partners, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said speaking at a panel discussion held as part of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, according to Report's correspondent in Davos.

"We strive for political sovereignty while simultaneously building strong relations with numerous partners. Look, we have signed strategic partnership documents with ten European Union member states, concluded a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement with China, and a strategic partnership charter with the United States is under discussion," the president said.

He emphasized that all of this is possible thanks to a clear vision of the country"s future.

"These directions do not contradict each other when a country has a clear vision of its future, has strength, a consolidated society, and the willingness to do what is right, regardless of what is said and what articles are published about you and your policies," Ilham Aliyev stressed.

The president added: "Regarding issues of multilateralism, unilateral approaches, and protectionism, we see that this whole system is collapsing. The World Trade Organization is falling apart. By the way, Azerbaijan has still not joined the WTO, precisely because we want to maintain our economic sovereignty, even though we were invited (to join the organization - ed.) over the past 30 years."