    Ilham Aliyev attends official reception in honor of CIS Heads of State in Dushanbe

    Foreign policy
    • 10 October, 2025
    • 15:52
    Ilham Aliyev attends official reception in honor of CIS Heads of State in Dushanbe

    An official reception in honor of the heads of state of the CIS member countries was hosted in Dushanbe by President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

    According to Report, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev took part in the event.

    İlham Əliyev MDB dövlət başçılarının şərəfinə təşkil olunan rəsmi qəbulda iştirak edib
    Ильхам Алиев принял участие в официальном приеме в честь глав государств СНГ в Душанбе

