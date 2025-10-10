Ilham Aliyev attends official reception in honor of CIS Heads of State in Dushanbe
Foreign policy
- 10 October, 2025
- 15:52
An official reception in honor of the heads of state of the CIS member countries was hosted in Dushanbe by President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.
According to Report, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev took part in the event.
