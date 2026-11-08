Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pose for photo in front of Shusha Fortress
Foreign policy
- 08 November, 2026
- 18:02
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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan posed for a photograph in front of Shusha Fortress on November 8.
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