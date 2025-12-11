Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Hungarian president receives Azerbaijani FM

    Foreign policy
    • 11 December, 2025
    • 14:49
    Hungarian president receives Azerbaijani FM

    Within the framework of the working visit to Hungary, Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov was received by Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok, the MFA said on X, Report informs.

    The meeting offered a valuable platform to exchange views on the dynamic agenda of bilateral cooperation and assess the progress achieved in recent years.

    The sides discussed expanding the strategic partnership across key areas, including trade, investment, energy security, green technologies, transport connectivity, education, and cultural exchanges.

    They emphasized the importance of sustained political dialogue and high-level contacts in reinforcing the mutually beneficial ties between Azerbaijan and Hungary.

    Post-conflict realities in the region, normalization process with Armenia as well as rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in Azerbaijan's liberated territories were touched upon as well.

    The sides highlighted the growing cooperation within regional and multilateral frameworks, underscoring a shared commitment to further enhancing cooperation between the two countries.

    Jeyhun Bayramov Azerbaijan Tamas Sulyok Hungary bilateral cooperation
    Photo
    Macarıstan Prezidenti Ceyhun Bayramovu qəbul edib
    Президент Венгрии принял главу МИД Азербайджана

    Latest News

    15:46
    Photo

    Nearly 47 kilometers of micromobility lanes created in Baku

    Infrastructure
    15:40

    Azerbaijan and UK discuss expanding cooperation in healthcare

    Foreign policy
    15:30

    Ukraine strikes Dorogobuzh thermal power plant in Russia's Smolensk

    Other countries
    15:28

    IEA: Global oil demand to rise by 863,000 barrels per day in 2026

    Energy
    15:17

    Kazakhstan, Iran exchange package of intergovernmental agreements

    Region
    15:15

    Armenia's Investigative Committee carries out searches at Yerevan 'office' of separatists

    Region
    15:11

    AI set to reduce human error in forensic examinations

    Domestic policy
    15:06

    Fuel sales in Azerbaijan reach 3.52B manats in 11 months

    Energy
    15:00

    Baku сourt holds new hearing in case involving Armenian citizens

    Incident
    All News Feed