Hungarian president receives Azerbaijani FM

Within the framework of the working visit to Hungary, Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov was received by Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok, the MFA said on X, Report informs.

The meeting offered a valuable platform to exchange views on the dynamic agenda of bilateral cooperation and assess the progress achieved in recent years.

The sides discussed expanding the strategic partnership across key areas, including trade, investment, energy security, green technologies, transport connectivity, education, and cultural exchanges.

They emphasized the importance of sustained political dialogue and high-level contacts in reinforcing the mutually beneficial ties between Azerbaijan and Hungary.

Post-conflict realities in the region, normalization process with Armenia as well as rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in Azerbaijan's liberated territories were touched upon as well.

The sides highlighted the growing cooperation within regional and multilateral frameworks, underscoring a shared commitment to further enhancing cooperation between the two countries.