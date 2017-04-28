Hungarian FM: Relations with Azerbaijan were in rising trend during past 25 years

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani foreign minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Hungarian minister of foreign relations and trade Peter Szijjártó exchanged congratulatory letters on the occasion of 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Elmar Mammadyarov in his letter to the colleague brought to the attention that the history of currently intensive relations between our countries stretches back into Middle Ages and these relations were built on diplomatic relations and trade cooperation between Azerbaijani states and Kingdom of Hungary in XV-XVII centuries.

In the letter Elmar Mammadyarov stressed that the strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary and high level political dialogue creates a favorable condition for development and diversification of mutual cooperation in all fields.

The minister Peter Szijjártó noted that Hungary is interested in further development and diversification of bilateral relations serving interests of our countries.