Humanitarian aid sent by Azerbaijan to Ukraine delivered to its intended destination

    Foreign policy
    • 13 February, 2026
    • 08:24
    The energy equipment sent by Azerbaijan to Ukraine as humanitarian aid has been delivered to its intended destination, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Kyiv Seymur Mardaliyev wrote on X, Report informs.

    "Together with my colleague Ambassador Yuriy Husyev and Head of Kyiv Regional State Administration Mykola Kalashnyk, handed over generators to city of Irpin, Ukraine. The batch of humanitarian aid was gathered and sent to Ukraine by Azerbaijani people and organizations to support Irpin," he wrote.

    Husyev previously announced the dispatch of Azerbaijani humanitarian aid to Ukraine in early February.

    Azərbaycandan Ukraynaya göndərilən yardım aidiyyəti üzrə təhvil verilib
    Гумпомощь, направленная Азербайджаном Украине, передана по назначению

