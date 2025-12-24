Hikmet Hajiyev: Too early to discuss Azerbaijan's participation in Gaza peace mission

It is too early to discuss Azerbaijan's participation in an international mission to stabilize the situation in the Gaza Strip, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, said in an interview with Nikkei, Report informs.

Hajiyev noted that the United States had asked Azerbaijan to join the mission, but no final decision has been taken so far. He emphasized that the UN Security Council resolution lacks clear provisions regarding rules of engagement, operational procedures, and the mandate of the mission in Gaza.