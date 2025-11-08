Hikmat Hajiyev shares post from Victory Parade
Foreign policy
- 08 November, 2025
- 12:59
Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, has shared a video from the Victory Day Parade in Baku, Report informs.
"Under the sounds of the march – Victory Parade on November 8! The proud ranks of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces march together with Armed Forces of brotherly Türkiye and Pakistan," he wrote on X.
Under the sounds of the march – Victory Parade on November 8!— Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) November 8, 2025
The proud ranks of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces march together with Armed Forces of brotherly Türkiye and Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/mf95AYSfBs
Latest News
14:25
Erdogan: 'Glad to be with you on 5th anniversary of Victory Day'Foreign policy
14:24
Prime Minister of Pakistan: Today, I see the strong Azerbaijani people celebrating a magnificent event with great enthusiasm and patriotic passionForeign policy
14:17
Pakistan PM: Watching skies filled with sound of JF-17 jets is a proud sightForeign policy
14:17
Erdogan: Joint steps to be taken with Azerbaijan for effective use of BTKForeign policy
14:14
Erdogan praises Ilham Aliyev's peace effortsForeign policy
14:04
Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on Victory Monument and Victory MuseumDomestic policy
13:58
Pakistan Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory DayForeign policy
13:55
President: Today, Azerbaijan is economically independent of any countryDomestic policy
13:53