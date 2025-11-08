Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Hikmat Hajiyev shares post from Victory Parade

    Foreign policy
    • 08 November, 2025
    • 12:59
    Hikmat Hajiyev shares post from Victory Parade

    Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, has shared a video from the Victory Day Parade in Baku, Report informs.

    "Under the sounds of the march – Victory Parade on November 8! The proud ranks of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces march together with Armed Forces of brotherly Türkiye and Pakistan," he wrote on X.

