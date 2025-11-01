Hikmat Hajiyev shares post about diplomats' visit to liberated territories
Foreign policy
- 01 November, 2025
- 08:51
Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, has shared a post on X about the 20th visit of representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in the country to the liberated territories.
According to Report, the post reads:
"The 20th visit of diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to liberated territories. This time destination was Jabrayil and Zangilan along the Zangazur corridor."
The 20th visit of diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to liberated territories. This time destination was Jabrayil and Zangilan along the Zangazur corridor. pic.twitter.com/Bja1eElqqO— Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) November 1, 2025
