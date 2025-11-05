Hikmat Hajiyev meets with UK minister of state

Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, met with Stephen Doughty, UK Minister of State for Europe, North America and Overseas Territories in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Report informs.

"Today I had a productive meeting with Stephen Doughty, Minister of State for Europe, Northern America and Overseas Territories of the UK in a spirit of strategic partnership. Discussed to deepen and widen our relations to new areas, such as connectivity, artificial intelligence, cyber security, digitization, education as well as defense and military cooperation. Also wished best of luck to both Qarabag and Chelsea teams in tonight's match!" Hajiyev wrote on X.