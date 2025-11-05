Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Hikmat Hajiyev meets with UK minister of state

    Foreign policy
    • 05 November, 2025
    • 17:34
    Hikmat Hajiyev meets with UK minister of state

    Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, met with Stephen Doughty, UK Minister of State for Europe, North America and Overseas Territories in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Report informs.

    "Today I had a productive meeting with Stephen Doughty, Minister of State for Europe, Northern America and Overseas Territories of the UK in a spirit of strategic partnership. Discussed to deepen and widen our relations to new areas, such as connectivity, artificial intelligence, cyber security, digitization, education as well as defense and military cooperation. Also wished best of luck to both Qarabag and Chelsea teams in tonight's match!" Hajiyev wrote on X.

    Hikmat Hajiyev Stephen Doughty
    Hikmət Hacıyev Böyük Britaniyanın dövlət naziri ilə görüşüb
    Хикмет Гаджиев провел встречу с госминистром Великобритании Стивеном Даути

    Latest News

    18:57
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, EU mull cooperation and regional developments

    Domestic policy
    18:56
    Photo

    Azerbaijan inks documents with Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, Arab Coordination Group

    Finance
    18:22
    Photo

    At least 7 killed, 11 injured after UPS plane crashes near Louisville airport in US

    Other countries
    18:08
    Photo

    Khiva Gilam Kombinati secures $7.5M carpet orders from Azerbaijan

    Media
    17:53

    Azerbaijan may deepen economic integration with Arab Coordination Group

    Business
    17:48

    Samir Rzayev: Number of weekly flights between Baku, Tel Aviv may reach 21

    Infrastructure
    17:34

    Hikmat Hajiyev meets with UK minister of state

    Foreign policy
    17:17

    Speaker of Azerbaijani parliament attends COP30 session in Brazil

    Foreign policy
    17:10

    EBRD: Azerbaijani startups can receive up to €50,000 in support

    ICT
    All News Feed