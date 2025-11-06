Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Hikmat Hajiyev meets UK trade envoy

    Foreign policy
    • 06 November, 2025
    • 18:33
    Hikmat Hajiyev meets UK trade envoy

    Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, met with the UK's Trade Envoy for Azerbaijan and Central Asia, Member of the House of Lords, Lord Alderdice, on November 6, Report informs.

    "Glad to meet today, Lord Alderdice, UK trade envoy on Azerbaijan and Central Asia. We had a great conversation on how we can further extend our bilateral trade, business and investment relations in the spirit of strategic partnership as well as seize the opportunities in the field of artificial intelligence, digital transformation and connectivity," Hajiyev wrote on X.

    Hikmət Hacıyev Böyük Britaniyanın Azərbaycan üzrə ticarət elçisi ilə görüşüb
    Хикмет Гаджиев провел переговоры с Джоном Алдердайсом

