Hikmat Hajiyev: Kazakh artists honor Azerbaijani culture with Magomayev song

During Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's state visit to Kazakhstan, the song "Синяя вечность (Sinyaya " from Muslim Magomayev's repertoire was performed at the official reception, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, wrote on X, Report informs.

"At the official reception held during President Ilham Aliyev's state visit to Kazakhstan, our Kazakh brothers performed the song 'Синяя вечность' from Muslim Magomayev's repertoire with great affection and enthusiasm as a gesture of respect toward Azerbaijani culture," reads the post.