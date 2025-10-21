Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Hikmat Hajiyev: Kazakh artists honor Azerbaijani culture with Magomayev song

    Foreign policy
    • 21 October, 2025
    • 15:05
    During Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's state visit to Kazakhstan, the song "Синяя вечность (Sinyaya " from Muslim Magomayev's repertoire was performed at the official reception, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, wrote on X, Report informs.

    "At the official reception held during President Ilham Aliyev's state visit to Kazakhstan, our Kazakh brothers performed the song 'Синяя вечность' from Muslim Magomayev's repertoire with great affection and enthusiasm as a gesture of respect toward Azerbaijani culture," reads the post.

    Azerbaijan Kazakhstan Hikmat Hajiyev Muslim Magomayev President Ilham Aliyev state visit
    Hikmət Hacıyev: Qazax qardaşlarımız hörmət nümunəsi olaraq Müslüm Maqomayevin repertuarından mahnı ifa ediblər
    Хикмет Гаджиев: В знак уважения наши братья казахи исполнили песню из репертуара Муслима Магомаева

