    Hikmat Hajiyev: Baku received answers from Moscow on downed AZAL plane

    Foreign policy
    • 01 December, 2025
    • 13:03
    Hikmat Hajiyev: Baku received answers from Moscow on downed AZAL plane

    Azerbaijan has received answers from Russia in Dushanbe regarding the AZAL airline plane that was shot down over Grozny in December 2024, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said in an exclusive interview with EU Today and a small group of journalists in Brussels, Report informs.

    Hajiyev noted that immediately after the incident there was "some misunderstanding" and "emotions," but Baku"s concerns were discussed at a subsequent meeting between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Russia in Dushanbe.

    "Azerbaijan expected from Russia official apologies, a full investigation, holding the responsible parties accountable, and compensation for the downed AZAL plane. Now we have turned the page on the misunderstanding and will continue normal, good-neighborly relations between the two countries," he added.

    Prezidentin köməkçisi: Bakı vurulan AZAL təyyarəsi ilə bağlı Moskvadan suallarına cavab alıb
    Помощник президента: Баку получил от Москвы ответы на вопросы по сбитому самолету AZAL

