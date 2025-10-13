Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan is at forefront of regional diplomacy
Foreign policy
- 13 October, 2025
- 21:06
Azerbaijan is at the forefront of regional diplomacy, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, wrote on X, Report informs.
"Peace in the Middle East!!! History in the Making!!! Azerbaijan is at the forefront of regional diplomacy!!!" reads the post.
Latest News
21:29
Photo
Orders issued by Armenian armed forces" leadership regarding missile strike on residential areas of Azerbaijan disclosed - COURTOther
21:13
Azerbaijan's Military Medical Faculty holds course within NATO programMilitary
21:06
Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan is at forefront of regional diplomacyForeign policy
20:59
Kaja Kallas: New sanctions package against Russia being preparedOther countries
20:55
Photo
Final ceasefire agreement on Gaza signed in EgyptOther countries
20:51
Zelenskyy confirms plans to meet Trump in Washington this weekOther countries
20:44
Merz, Trump to discuss Ukraine conflict todayOther countries
20:36
Trump says US ready to lift sanctions if Iran agrees to talksOther countries
20:32