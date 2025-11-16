Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan expanding its foreign policy horizons

The Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict is a thing of the past, and Azerbaijan is now expanding its foreign policy horizons, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, told journalists, Report informs.

"Azerbaijan has a diverse geopolitical identity, being a country in the South Caucasus and Central Asia, and also located in the Caspian Sea basin. Azerbaijan is an integral part of the Middle East and is located in the Black Sea basin. All this creates the basis for pursuing an active policy within the framework of Azerbaijan's new foreign policy concept, laid out by the President," he noted.

According to Hajiyev, this format therefore promises great opportunities and prospects for further deepening relations between Azerbaijan and the Central Asian countries, based on strategic partnership and alliance, and for expanding economic, trade, cultural, humanitarian, and transport and logistics ties.