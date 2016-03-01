Hikmat Hajiyev: 'Armenian FM made false statement without any embarrassment'

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ Addressing at the UN Human Rights Council on the eve of next anniversary of Khojaly genocide and political terrorism committed in Yerevan on March 1, 2008, Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs has made false statements on principle of prevention of genocide acts, protection of human rights and self-determination of peoples without any embarrassment.

Report informs, Head of the press service of Azerbaijani MFA Hikmat Hajiyev said commenting on the speech of Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbandyan at the meeting of the UN Human Rights Council.

'We would like to remind Armenian Foreign Minister that basic relation of affirmed principles as well as importance of equal and general application of them have been stipulated in 1975 Helsinki Final Act and firstly, obligation of one state to avoid using force against territorial integrity or political sovereignty of another state or abandon to threat by using force have been mentioned.

Principles of inviolability of borders of states and territorial integrity have been confirmed in the document and inadmissibility of acquisition of territory using force has been emphasized', he noted.

Besides, H.Hajiyev stressed expression of the right of peoples to self-determination cannot be interpreted as a case allowing action against territorial integrity or political independence of any state.

According to him, however, Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs had a favorable opportunity at the UN Human Rights Council to admit genocide committed against the Azerbaijani people, crimes against humanity as well as war crimes in Khojaly and other occupied territories of our country, deplorable human rights situation in Armenia and assessment as well as offering solutions for March 1, 2008 Yerevan events, he had not used it.