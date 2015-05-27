Head of Sumy Regional Administration visited Azerbaijan

Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ The head of the Sumy Oblast city administration Nikolai Klochko paid a visit to Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the information given by the Ukrainian Embassy to Azerbaijan, the visit was made on May 25-26 in the interaction of the Ukrainian Embassy in Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan's honorary consul in Kharkiv, Afghan Salmanov.

During the visit meetings and negotiations, N.Klochko met with the Deputy Minister of Economy and Industry of Azerbaijan, Niyazi Safarov, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Ilham Guliyev and Vice-president of SOCAR Elshad Nasirov.

According to information, the visit is intended to promote the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Sumy region, which has considerable potential mechanical engineering focused on oil and gas, and opportunities in the agricultural sector.