Head of Iranian Cultural Center: About 4,700 pilgrims killed in Mecca

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Around 4,700 pilgrims were killed, when performing Hajj, and it is a pity that the world's media concealed the exact number of victims."

Report informs, the head of Iranian Cultural Center at the Iranian Embassy to Azerbaijan, Ibrahim Ibrahimi said at a press conference in regard with the tragedy in the valley of Mina in Mecca on September 24 and the deaths of a large number of pilgrims.

He noted that, these data are based on information from Iranian sources in Saudi Arabia.

According to him, currently 278 Iranian pilgrims were killed in a stampede and about 240 were injured.He noted that three days of mourning was announced in Iran in regard with this incident.

"The organizers of the Hajj, the Saudi representatives are responsible for what happened.

I. Ibrahimi also expressed his condolences on the death of Azerbaijani pilgrims during the Hajj.