Head of Indonesia-Azerbaijan cooperation group to visit Baku

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ Indonesia intends to promote dialogue with Azerbaijan in order to support in the settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Report informs citing the Indonesian media, Meutya Viada Hafid, Chairman of Indonesia-Azerbaijan bilateral cooperation group, a member of the House of Representatives in the Parliament said.

According to her, she intends to visit Azerbaijan in near future to strengthen bilateral cooperation and familiarize with situation around the Karabakh conflict.

She stressed that Indonesia intends to contribute dialogue and cooperation with Azerbaijan in order to strengthen stand of Baku in the international arena in the conflict settlement.