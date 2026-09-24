The international security system is undergoing a period of deep transformation, as traditional mechanisms are no longer capable of responding promptly to new threats, said the Chief of Azerbaijan's State Security Service, Colonel-General Ali Nagiyev, speaking at the 4th Baku Security Forum, Report informs.

According to him, in the current conditions, reliable partnership acquires special significance.

Ali Nagiyev also noted that the modern understanding of security is no longer limited solely to the protection of state borders. Ongoing conflicts have a direct impact on regional processes, energy markets, and food security.