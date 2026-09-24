Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Greece, Azerbaijan agree to continue cooperation in sports

    Foreign policy
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 12:45
    Greece, Azerbaijan agree to continue cooperation in sports

    Greece and Azerbaijan have agreed to continue joint efforts to expand bilateral cooperation in sports, including the training and preparation of members of national federations, Report informs, citing the Embassy of Greece in Baku.

    The agreement was reached during a meeting between Greek Ambassador to Azerbaijan Maria Papakonstantinou and representatives of the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan (NOC).

    The meeting was attended by NOC Vice-President Chingiz Huseynzadea, Secretary-General Azer Aliyev, and Head of the International Relations Department Anar Baghirov.

    The meeting discussed the development of cooperation between the Olympic Committees of Greece and Azerbaijan, including in light of Greece's historical role in the establishment of the Olympic Games and the promotion of Olympic values.

    The sides also agreed to train members of national federations at sports facilities in both countries.

    Maria Papakonstantinou Chingiz Huseynzada National Olympic Committee Greece
    Yunanıstan və Azərbaycan idman sahəsində əməkdaşlığı genişləndirir
    Греция и Азербайджан договорились расширить сотрудничество в сфере спорта
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