Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Temperatures to reach 34°C in Azerbaijan on Sept. 25

    Ecology
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 12:56
    Temperatures to reach 34°C in Azerbaijan on Sept. 25

    Partly cloudy weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on September 25, with occasional overcast conditions and generally dry weather, the National Hydrometeorological Service told Report.

    Light intermittent rain is possible in some areas during the day. Northwest winds are expected to strengthen at times.

    Air temperatures will range from 20-23°C at night to 23-26°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will rise from 761 mm Hg to 766 mm Hg, while relative humidity will be 70-75% at night and 60-65% during the day.

    In most districts of Azerbaijan, weather conditions are expected to remain mainly dry. However, occasional rainfall is forecast in some mountainous and foothill areas. In isolated locations, showers may be heavy and accompanied by thunderstorms and hail. Fog is expected in mountainous areas during the night and morning hours. West winds will strengthen intermittently in some places.

    Temperatures in the regions will range from 18-22°C at night to 29-34°C during the day, while mountainous areas will see temperatures of 12-17°C at night and 19-24°C during the day.

    Weather forecast National Hydrometeorological Service Azerbaijan
    Sabah Azərbaycanda 34 dərəcə isti olacaq
    Завтра в Азербайджане будет до 34° тепла
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