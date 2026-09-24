Contract serviceman killed in explosion in Armenia
Region
- 24 September, 2026
- 12:59
A contract serviceman was killed in an explosion under unknown circumstances in Armenia, the country's Ministry of Defense said, Report informs, citing local media.
The ministry noted that the causes and other circumstances of the incident are currently being investigated.
Ermənistanda hərbçi naməlum şəraitdə baş verən partlayış nəticəsində ölüb
В Армении военнослужащий-контрактник погиб в результате взрыва
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