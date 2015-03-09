Head of Azerbaijan International Development Agency holds series of meetings in New York

Baku. March 9. REPORT.AZ/ The head of the Republic of Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA) under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ashraf Shikhaliyev met with Assistant Secretary General of the United Nations, the head of the Office of External Relations and Advocacy of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), Michael O'Neil. Report was told by the press service of the Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, A.Shikhaliyev informed about the activities of AIDA and international projects carried out by the agency. Then the sides exchanged views on the issues on deepening of the cooperation between AIDA and UNDP in various fields, as well as in the struggle against Ebola epidemic.

The head of the AIDA A.Shikhaliyev met with Deputy Executive Secretary of UN Capital Development Fund Javier Mishon. The sides discussed the possibilities of mutual cooperation in the fields of information and communication technology, financial services, water supply and sanitation.

A. Shikhaliyev also met with the UNDP Assistant Administrator, the director of Program Policy Office Magdi Martinez-Soliman in New York. The parties exchanged views on the opportunities of bilateral cooperation in preventing Ebola epidemic in African countries.