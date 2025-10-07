Hakan Fidan: Significant progress made in ensuring peace in South Caucasus
Significant progress has been made in ensuring sustainable peace in the South Caucasus, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Gabala, Report informs.
Emphasizing the importance of transforming the Turkic world into a key player in shaping regional balance, he noted that the OTS's strength lies in the ever-deepening mutual trust and cooperation between its member countries.
