    Hakan Fidan: Significant progress made in ensuring peace in South Caucasus

    Foreign policy
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 12:17
    Hakan Fidan: Significant progress made in ensuring peace in South Caucasus

    Significant progress has been made in ensuring sustainable peace in the South Caucasus, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Gabala, Report informs.

    Emphasizing the importance of transforming the Turkic world into a key player in shaping regional balance, he noted that the OTS's strength lies in the ever-deepening mutual trust and cooperation between its member countries.

    Hakan Fidan: Cənubi Qafqazda dayanıqlı sülhün təmin olunması istiqamətində mühüm irəliləyiş əldə olunub
    Хакан Фидан: На Южном Кавказе достигнут значительный прогресс в обеспечении мира

